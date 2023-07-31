Improving education, health, welfare of Nigerians keeps me up at night – Tinubu

By Adegboyega Adeleye

President Tinubu has reassured Nigerians that his administration is fully committed to improving the educational and health welfare of Nigerians, saying it keeps him up every day and night.

Tinubu made this known while speaking in a national broadcast he delivered on Monday, monitored by Vanguard.

He said, “Fellow Nigerians, I made a solemn pledge to work for you. How to improve your welfare and living condition is of paramount importance to me and it’s the only thing that keeps me up day and night.”

On his plans to improve the decaying healthcare and educational infrastructure, President Tinubu said his administration would make education affordable by providing loans to higher institutions and students who need them.

He assured that no student will have to abandon his or her education because of lack of money.

Tinubu said, “For example, we shall fulfill our promise to make education more affordable to all and provide loans to higher education students who may need them. No Nigerian student will have to abandon his or her education because of lack of money.

“Our commitment is to promote the greatest good for the greatest number of our people. On this principle, we shall never falter.”

The President further stated, “It is in the light of this that I approved the Infrastructure Support Fund for the States. This new Infrastructure Fund will enable States to intervene and invest in critical areas and bring relief to many of the pain points as well as revamp our decaying healthcare and educational Infrastructure.

“The fund will also bring improvements to rural access roads to ease evacuation of farm produce to markets. With the fund, our states will become more competitive and on a stronger financial footing to deliver economic prosperity to Nigerians.”

Speaking on his plans to improve the transportation sector and make it convenient for the citizens, Tinubu said, “Part of our programme is to roll out buses across the states and local governments for mass transit at a much more affordable rate. We have made provision to invest N100 billion between now and March 2024 to acquire 3000 units of 20-seater CNG-fuelled buses.

“These buses will be shared to major transportation companies in the states, using the intensity of travel per capital. Participating transport companies will be able to access credit under this facility at 9% per annum with 60 months repayment period.”

Tinubu, however, assured the citizens that a new minimum wage will be implemented for workers.

He said, “In the same vein, we are also working in collaboration with the Labour unions to introduce a new national minimum wage for workers. I want to tell our workers this: your salary review is coming.

“Once we agree on the new minimum wage and general upward review, we will make budget provision for it for immediate implementation.”