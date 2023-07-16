Imposters worry Southeast light weapons control center

By Dennis Agbo

The south east branch of the National Centre for the Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons, NCCSALW, has expressed anxiety over some imposters allegedly claiming to perform same function as it does.

South East zonal coordinator of NCCSALW, Major General Okechukwu Ugo (Rtrd) expressed the worry in a statement he issued in Enugu, on Thursday.

Reiterating its commitment to ensuring proper regulation and control of Small Arms and Light Weapons, SALW, within Nigeria and in line with international best practices, General Ugo said that his organization has noticed with dismay that some unscrupulous elements/organizations have sprung up around the country falsely claiming to be discharging same responsibilities as enshrined in the vision, mission and objectives of the National Centre for the Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons.

“This situation has the propensity to create more confusion in mitigating the already complex problems caused by proliferation of illicit arms and light weapons in our society.

“It has therefore become necessary to advise these faceless organizations to desist from such nefarious acts that tend to mislead innocent citizens of our dear nation.”

He stressed that the National Centre for the Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons, which is domiciled in the Office of the National Security Adviser, remains the only government body saddled with the responsibility of ensuring the collection, storage, destruction, management and stockpiling of obsolete, seized, unmarked and illegally held small arms and light weapons within Nigeria.

“Any other person(s) parading themselves in this regard are doing so illegally and will be made to face the full weight of our extant national laws.

“The general public and the residents of the South East in particular are hereby enjoined to support the work of the National Centre for the Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons and to please report any such impostors to the nearest Police station or other security agencies for necessary action.

“The National Centre for the Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons remains committed to engendering an illicit-arms free society in our nation as a whole,” he emphasised.