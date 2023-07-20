Imo still preparing lists of subsidy beneficiaries

Imo ESN Sit-at-home

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

Investigation on Thursday revealed that the Imo state government was still preparing a list of would-be beneficiaries of the federal government palliatives.

A source close to the government told newsmen in Owerri.

He said: “The governor, Hope Uzodimma, has been away for some time and possibly will be back by next week and upon arrival the government will announce the modalities for the selection of the persons to be favoured with the federal government palliative.

“We are sure that once the governor comes back everything will kick off. Let us have patience. The Hope Uzodimma will do the needful. I want to tell the government is preparing the lists.”

But some of the media handlers of the government who were called to react on the issue pleaded for more time to officially respond on the government plan toward the possible beneficiaries of the federal government palliatives.