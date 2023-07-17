Imo shut down by sit-at-home

By Chinonso Alozie

The economic activities in Imo state, on Monday was shut by the sit-at-home order of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra, IPOB.

It was gathered within and outside the Owerri metropolis that a good number of the residents stayed at home.

The reason was because of the reports of killings, burning of vehicles, houses and threats that happened last week’s sit-at-home order.

Banks, shops were shut. The movement of motorists were limited and the roads were scanty.

At the time of filing this report, the affected areas were the Owerri-Aba road, Owerri-Port Hacourt, Owerri-Onitsha road among others. The Mbari, Wethedral, Egbu, and densely populated Orji roads experienced little or no activities.

Residents who spoke on the condition anonymity saud they decided to stay home because of fears of killing and burning their vehicles by enforcers of the sit-at-home of the IPOB.

They complained that; “This sit-at-home is now affecting our businesses. We are in pains. We need to stop this. Our security agencies must up their game to end the attacks by the enforcers of the sit-at-home order. We ask for the end to this so called sit-at-home order so that there will be security in the Southeast region.”