Imo: One killed, others injured as security agents engaged IPOB members in gun battle

By Chinonso Alozie

The Imo state Police command on Wednesday said one person was killed and another injured both members of local vigilante of Amaifeke ancient kingdom in the Orlu council area of Imo state.

Confirming the incident, the state Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Henry Okoye, said it happened last Tuesday.

Police said it was during a gun battle between the joint operation of security, local vigilante and the gunmen suspected to be members of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, heading to attack the palace of the Imo State chairman of the traditional ruler, Eze Emmanuel Okeke.

However, in the process, the joint operation were engaged by the IPOB, in a gun battle and the IPOB members were said to have fled with various degrees of injuries after they were overpowered.

According to the Police, “The combatant Operatives of Orlu Divisional Headquarters in a joint operation with the Local Vigilantes of Amaifeke ancient Kingdom, Orlu on 18/07/2023 at about 1415hrs foiled attempts to invade the Palace of the Chairman Council of Imo State Traditional Rulers, the Traditional Ruler of Amaifeke Ancient Kingdom, HRH EZE DR. E.C. Okeke at Amaifeke in Orlu LGA of Imo State by hoodlums suspected to be members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its armed militia Eastern Security Network (ESN).

“The hoodlums who came in their numbers shooting sporadically and fighting their way into the Palace were given a stiff resistance by Police operatives and local vigilantes who professionally took vintage positions and engage the hoodlums in a protracted gun duel, forcing them to flee to the adjourning bushes with various degrees of gunshot injuries.”

“Two Local Vigilantes whose names are withheld for security reasons were fatally injured in the ensuing gun duel and immediately rushed to a nearby hospital for medical attention. Unfortunately, one of them died while receiving medical attention, while the other is in stable condition. On combing the adjourning bushes blood stains were seen which evidentially suggest that the hoodlums were fatally hit,” the police said.