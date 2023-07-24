Imo LP guber ticket: Party’s constitution must be obeyed – Guber candidate

By Chinonso Alozie

The Labour Party, LP, governorship candidate, in Imo state, Rt Hon. Ike Ibe, produced by the Ambrose Onyekwere state leadership, on Monday, said the LP, constitution must be obeyed which stated that the state leadership of the party, should conduct the governorship primary and not the national leadership.

He disclosed this to newsmen in Owerri while reacting to the legal battle over who is the authentic Imo governorship candidate of the labour party in the state.

He pointed out that in this regard that a federal high court has reserved judgment and no date has been fixed.

However, for now, Senator Athan Achonu’s name has been published by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

While Joseph Ukaegbu, was favored by the judgment of the federal high court in Bayelsa state, to be the authentic Imo governorship candidate of labour party.

Also, Basil Maduka is now in court in the battle to win the labour party Imo governorship ticket.

However, according to Ibe, “The four factional candidates of the Labour Party are in court. We joined all the candidates. Athan Achonu, Basil Maduka, Joseph Ukaegbu, and myself. The party, which is the labour party and INEC. So, when they will make a judgment it will be all-encompassing.

“You know the Ambrose Onyekwere executive, you know they have a subsisting court order that says the status quo remains until the matter they filed is disposed of. As regards that they are the legitimate executives that suppose to conduct the primary as per the court order. They conducted their primary that elected me as their governorship candidate in a different process.”

“The party’s constitution is different from APC and PDP, that says only the national that can conduct primary. But the labor party says it is the state that conducts the primary. The role of the national is to give regulations and issue dates of the primary,” he added.