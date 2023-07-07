Imo LP guber battle: Ukaegbu, Athan in war of words over Bayelsa ruling

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

Senator Athan Achonu and Joseph Ikechukwu Ukaegbu, have entered into a war of words following the report of the Federal High Court judgement, affirming Ukaegbu as the authentic governorship candidate of the Labour Party, LP, in Imo state.

The latest of it, started on Friday in Owerri, after the Achonu group’s legal adviser, Emeka Ihejirika disagreed with the judgement, describing the June 23 2023, judgement as “false” while speaking in a phoning in radio programme on Omalicha 91.1 FM radio station in the state.

This did not go down well with the leadership of the Labour Party, led by Nze Ikechukwu Akujobi, under Ukaegbu, “they said: “That the said Bar. Emeka Ihejirika in plain or simple language, is not the Legal Adviser of the Imo Labour Party. That he is likened to an onlooker who appears to understand little or nothing about recent developments in the Labour Party both at national and state levels. That during the said radio programme in which he was a guest, he failed to tell Imolites how Alhaji Lamidi Apapa emerged as the Acting National Chairman of the party.

“He also failed to tell his listener that the illegal state exco of the party was dissolved and Nze I.C. Akujobi was reinstated as the chairman of the party in the state. He equally failed to tell Ndi Imo that Abuja High Court suspended Bar. Julius Abure as the national chairman of the party alongside 3 other national officers over criminal charges bordering on forgery, perjury and other criminal infractions.

“That Ihejirika again failed to tell Ndi Imo that Athan Achonu was not screened and never participated in the primary election conducted by the court-recognized Apapa-led NWC of the party

That Ihejirika lied by saying that the Federal High Court in Bayelsa State dismissed Sir. Basil Maduka’s suit against Ukaegbu on grounds of lacking jurisdiction (lie from the pit of hell)

“The truth of the matter is that the Imo guber primary election conducted by the Apapa-led NWC on the 16th of April 2023_ which produced Ukaegbu was the authentic governorship primary election of the party in the state. Any other primary election conducted by Abure and his co-travellers in Imo, Bayelsa and Kogi states is illegal, criminal and as a result, null and void – thus said the court. Imolites are, therefore, advised to discountenance and disregard statements and claims credited to the free thinker and self-styled illegal adviser.”