Imo Guber: N54m campaign bill board fee is criminal, ADP Candidate, Kachi Nwoga 

…Raises the Alarm that Opposition can no longer breathe in Imo

…Laments that no one is safe in the State

By Henry Umoru

AHEAD of November 11 Imo State Gubernatorial election, the candidate of the Action Democratic Party, ADP, Dr. Kachi Nwoga has described as criminal, obscene, sinful and obnoxious, the N54 million Campaign Bill board fee fixed for political parties and governorship candidates by the Imo State government.

Nwoga who has the alarm that Imo State was no longer safe for everyone, especially those in the opposition, has however lamented that people can no longer breathe in the State.

Speaking with Journalists on Monday in Abuja, the ADP Candidate who urged the State government to allow the people of the state vote for the candidate of their choice, pleaded with the people to irrespective of the humiliation, security challenges be optimistic and not to be hopeless.

Nwoga said, “The opposition is not allowed to breathe. I cannot go and put up a billboard today because they are telling me to pay N54 million naira to put up a billboard, it means I cannot put up a billboard.

“I don’t know any state anywhere, even if you need to convert it to dollars, nobody can charge this kind of money. It’s obscene, it’s atrocious, it’s sinful. That’s what they’re asking the opposition to pay.

“And I intend to ask, since the entire state up and down is filled with the billboard of one particular person, I really want to know how much the State has made from that one person.”

The ADP candidate also alleged that State officials were confiscating branded cars of opposition political parties in the State for not having a gubernatorial advert permit.

In letters made available to Journalists, the Imo State government had through Imo Signage and Advertisement Agency, IMSAA, imposed the sum of N54 million on opposition parties as advertising and signage displays for governorship campaigns.

The General Manager of the agency, Hon. Chibuzor Umunnakwe, notified various political parties participating in the forthcoming governorship election in the State in a letter dated June 7, 2023.

The letter, titled, ‘Schedule of rates and terms for political advertising and ancillary signage displays in Imo State for gubernatorial campaigns’ revealed that the political parties who intend to erect billboards or engage in any sort of campaign must apply to the agency.

Though the letter was dated June 7th, the agency maintained that the rates, terms and conditions came into effect on April 2, 2023 for all types of political advertising, out-of-home display of campaign materials and ancillary items for gubernatorial campaigns in the state.

The letter read: “Political candidates intent on deploying outdoor/public displays must obtain, fill and submit the IMSAA application for outdoor political campaign advertisement form.

“A list of proposed billboard sites, including the ones for rental should be indicated in the form or as a separate attached document. If the sites are going to be built by the candidate or supporting parties, these would be treated as temporary structures.

“On approval of the form content, candidates will make the appropriate fee payments as indicated below.

“If IMSAA finds all processes satisfactory, candidates will get a compliance confirmation letter from the agency.”

Umunnakwe said application form fee is pegged at N100,000,while “gubernatorial Campaign Permit fee N54,000,000.”

In another notice sent to opposition political parties, the agency noted that the permit was not transferable, while it expires 30 days after election.

The Agency said, “All candidates who have been put forward by their respective parties to vie for elective positions must obtain a permit from IMSAA before erecting an advertisement structure, posting or displaying any political advertisements or messaging in Imo State.

“The permit allows the candidate to display political messages within permitted areas of Imo State. The permit shall be for only for the duration of a political election campaign and will expire thirty days after the election for which the candidate was given the permit.”