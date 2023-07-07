Imo Guber: LP insists on Achonu as candidate, warns public of judicial, political pranksters

By Clifford Ndujihe

The Labour Party, LP, has warned members of the public to beware of the activities of those it described as ‘political and judicial’ pranksters.

Reacting to what it described as a purported judgment by an Imo State Court, claiming that the LP governorship candidate in the November 11 Imo governorship election, Senator Athan Achonu, had been replaced by court order, the LP blamed Lamidi Apapa and his loyalists for the “mischievous misinformation.”

According to the report, the Imo State court replaced Achonu with Ikechukwu Ukaegbu, who emerged at the parallel primary election conducted by the Apapa-led group.

Accusing the group of spreading falsehood, the Julius Abure-led party said the purported Imo State court judgment is the same judgment that was surreptitiously obtained from Bayelsa State under the same judge, which was also widely circulated.

It explained that the case, which commenced in Imo State terminated in the Bayelsa court because the judge, Justice Quadri, who was handling it took it along with him to Bayelsa where he was transferred and did not mention in his ruling that Achonu, who never had anything to do with the case, be replaced.

The LP described purveyors of the information as pranksters for presenting one case as if there are two different judgments to deceive the gullible public.

Throwing more light on the matter, the party in another statement, argued that Justice E O Quadri (formerly of the Federal High Court, Owerri Division, now a Judge at the High Court in Yenagoa Division, Bayelsa State, dismissed the case brought by one Basil Maduka against Ukaegbu for lack of jurisdiction.

“The judgment did not give any order to INEC or any other institution regarding the candidacy of Senator Athan Achonu, neither did it mention his name as he was not even a party in the matter. The court also did not affirm Ukaegbu as the candidate or change any status quo already existing before the judgment.

“In law when a court says it has no jurisdiction and dismisses a matter as in this case, it means the matter is dead.”

The party urged the general public to ignore the distractions and falsehood and continue to support Athan Achonu and the LP.

A statement signed by the Acting National Publicity Secretary, Obiora Ifoh, in Abuja, read in part: “The leadership of the Labour Party read with utter dismay the judgment entered against our candidate in the November governorship election in Imo State, Senator Athan Achonu.”

He likened the judgment to what transpired in Kano State where they procured a judgment against the LP and the Abia State then governor-elect, Alex Otti, adding that the group has not relented on their evil mission hence the purported judgment.

Ifoh restated that Achonu remained the Labour Party candidate in the poll in Imo and urged the electorate to ignore irresponsible comments from interlopers.

Also, Director General of Senator Athan Achonu Campaign Organisation, Engr. Chime Nzeribe, said: “We are not distracted by the noise from paid agents whose stock in trade is to retain the out-going government in Imo by dividing Senator Achonu’s votes.

“Imolites are wiser now and such cannot happen. For the avoidance of doubt, Senator Achonu remains Labour Party’s only candidate on the INEC list for the November 11 gubernatorial election in Imo.”