Imo govt tasks stakeholders on fight against insecurity

Imo Government has called on relevant stakeholders to join the concerted fight against insecurity in the state.

Special Adviser to Gov. Hope Uzodimma on Imo Orientation Agency, Chief Fidel Onyeneke, made the call while speaking at a seminar in Owerri on Monday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the seminar was organised for grassroots political office holders by the state’s Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, in collaboration with Amanena Media.

Speaking on the theme: “Efficacy of Conflict Mitigation in the Society,” Onyeneke urged participants to work toward enhancing peace and security by carrying all segments of their communities along in governance and leadership issues.

Onyeneke, a former Chairman of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) in Imo, noted that conflicts had caused psychological and physical trauma in the affected communities, with its attendant threat to human lives, killings, violence and destruction of property.

He noted that poor mitigation of conflicts had caused great insecurity and instability in some communities, causing some people to desert their ancestral homes, thus eroding cultural and traditional values.

The special adviser enjoined community leader to be proactive and empathetic in their actions to avoid actions capable of threatening the peaceful co-existence of the populace.

“Political leaders must be very accommodating, accept other people’s views and shun unnecessary competition as they handle issues affecting the public. All hands must be on deck.

“Leaders must be tolerant and apply effective communication skills while dealing with the people in order to avoid escalation of conflicts.

“In fact, leaders at all levels should undertake some studies in conflict management and resolution through appropriate workshops, seminars and symposia,” he said.

Onyeneke, however, commended Uzodinma for making frantic efforts toward ensuring peace and security in both the rural and urban areas of the state.

According to him, enhancement of peace in the communities is the joint responsibility of all and sundry. (NAN)