Imo community begs military to flush out gunmen

Imo ESN Sit-at-home

By Chinonso Alozie,Owerri

The Orsu Council Area of Imo state, traditional rulers and stakeholders on Wednesday said they met with the military high command in Imo state, to work out modalities to flush out the gunmen destroying their communities.

The monarchs disclosed this to newsmen in Owerri, through Eze Ezekiel .I. Nwokedi, and Chairman Odimma Orsu Initiative, following the order by the military to restore peace and order in troubled communities in the Southeast region.

They said the meeting with the military was part of the effort to dismiss the “mischievous propaganda” by the criminal elements aimed at putting fear in the minds of the Orsu people that security agents are their enemies.

According to Nwokedi, “We the entire people of Orsu LGA, once again express total commitment to the restoration of law and order, peace and security of life and property across the length and breadth of Orsu LGA.

“To this end, we are aware of recent orders issued by the military high command to appropriate military personnel to take over troubled communities, tackle the criminals making life unbearable for residents and indigenes of such communities for the soonest restoration of law and order and peace, and tranquility. We have accordingly approached the military authorities to offer the cooperation of law-abiding, peace-loving Orsu people who are willing to accord them the assistance necessary for the success of the mission.

“The leadership of Odimma Orsu Initiative, therefore calls on all law-abiding people of Orsu to see the military and other government security personnel deployed to restore law and order in our troubled communities as partners helping to protect us and secure our properties from the hooligans who have defiled our land and oppressed our people for over two years.”

“In defense of the strategic interest of our people, the leadership of Odimma Orsu Initiative held a critical meeting with authorities of the Nigeria military in Imo state to work out modalities for implementation of the orders of the military high command in a manner that assures smooth effectiveness with zero collateral damage to our innocent and law-abiding people.

“Contrary to the mischievous propaganda disseminated by the criminals and their collaborators, soldiers and other government security agents are our friends, not enemies. The military officers coming into Orsu aim to foster peace, enhance security and restore normalcy,” they said.