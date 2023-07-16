Imo 2023: Achonu LP candidate urges indigenes to rescue state from misrule

Sen. Athan Achonu, Governorship Candidate of Labour Party (LP) for the Imo State gubernatorial election, has urged Imo indigenes in Lagos to collaborate with him to rescue the state from misrule by electing him come Nov. 11 election.

Achonu made the call during a gathering of Imo indigenes residing in Lagos organised by ‘The Concerned Imo Indigenes In Lagos State.



The forum took place at the Eko Club, Surulere, Lagos on Saturday.



Lamenting the worsening insecurity situation in the state marked by gruesome killings and bloodshed of youths, men and women, the LP candidate tasked the people on reclaiming their mandate.



“Let us join the movement to take back Imo from inept administrators that had run the state aground, by returning home en masse to vote in the Nov. 11 election.”



Achonu pledged to tackle insecurity, improve the electricity power sector, prioritise human capital, implement local government autonomy, overhaul the healthcare system and revamp the agricultural sector among others.



He said: “The primary function of the government is to protect lives and property of the people, unfortunately, this is non-existent in Imo State.



“Imo state has become the most insecure place on the face of the planet now, comparable only to Somalia and Afghanistan.



“My administration will adopt a diplomatic approach in tackling insecurity.

“We are going to have a one- on-one dialogue to address concerns of aggrieved parties in order to achieve a peaceful resolution to the problem of insecurity and other agitations in Imo.



“I will inaugurate full autonomy of all the local governments and create vigilante groups by legislation to empower the local governments, in tandem with the police and the DSS.



“I will also conduct a free and fair local government election within six months of my election.”



He, therefore, assured the people of a new dawn and to change the narrative of Imo if elected governor.

On economy, Achonu said his government would leverage the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal to bring all round development to Imo.



The LP gubernatorial candidate added that he would declare a state of emergency in the power sector such that within one to two years of his administration, Imo would enjoy a steady power supply.



He added that he would also turn Imo Airport into a cargo hub in Africa.



Achonu advised Imo indigenes and all the Igbos in general, both home and in the diaspora to domicile their investments in the South East, in order to encourage developments.

According to him, the sensitisation initiative, which he tagged “Aku Ruo Ulo” (meaning “bring your wealth back home”), is built on seven key focal sectors.

“This includes Security, Infrastructure, Education, Agriculture/Tourism, Manufacturing, Employment and Excellence in Leadership.

“I have been promoting the ‘Aku Ruo Ulo’ idea for the past 20 years which is aimed at discouraging the Igbos from wasteful investments.



“I also pledge to implement judicial reforms, facilitate women and youths active participation in governance.



“I will improve access to financial empowerment for Small and medium-sized enterprises, especially for the People With Disabilities, improve the economy and bring foreign investments to Imo, if elected as governor, ” he said.



“I, therefore, charge you to avail yourselves of the opportunity presented by the forthcoming election to turn around the fortunes of the state and restore its glory,” Achonu said.

Recall that eminent Imo indigenes from all walks of life turned out in their numbers including the National Vice-Chairman of the Labour Party, South-East, Chief Innocent Okeke as well as veteran singer and actress, Onyeka Onwenu popularly known as the ‘Elegant Stallion’.

The highlight of the event was the performance by the legendary musician who sang a piece ‘Ka-Anyi-Dozie-Imo State’ in support of Achonu’s campaign.