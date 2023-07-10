Immigration officer allegedly shoots protester dead over N200 bribe in Ogun

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

Indigenes and residents of the Idigbo community in Yewa North Local Government Area of Ogun State, have appealed to the state government to fish out the trigger-happy officer of the Nigeria Immigration Service, simply identified as Lamba, who allegedly shot dead one, Jacob Bamgbola, during a protest in the community.

Vanguard reliably gathered that Bamgbola was conveying his sister’s daughter on a motorcycle to a destination in the community when some immigration officers at a checkpoint on the expressway stopped him along the Ijoun end of the Idiroko expressway and demanded N200 before allowing him to continue his journey.

It was further gathered that Bamgbola refused to accede to the officers’ request, saying that he did nothing wrong to warrant him giving them N200.

The situation led to an argument and while some of the officers were busy interrogating other motorists, Bamgbola took advantage of the fact that much attention was not on him and zoomed off.

When he got to his sister’s place, he dropped his niece off and proceeded to inform some youths in the community about his ordeal with the immigration officers.

It was learnt that the youths, some of whom had also experienced similar encounters bordering on alleged extortion by immigration officers on the road, mobilised themselves to the house of a Chief in the community, Moses Faleye, to register their grievances.

The source said during the protest, the immigration officers stormed the premises and while trying to disperse the protesters, allegedly shot Bamgbola dead.

The said, “Bamgbola went to carry his sister’s daughter and on his way back, he met Immigration officers on the road. Those officers are always there at the checkpoint. They stopped him and wanted to collect N200 from him, but he refused.

“He told them that he is a son of Otun village and why should he pay them anything. After he left, he complained to some youths and the youths mobilised themselves to the Baale’s house to register their grievances over the activities of the officers.

“But within some minutes, the immigration officers came in a van and while the Baale was trying to calm the situation, they started shooting and in the process, one of them known as Lamba shot Bamgbola. The youths were rushing Bamgbola to the hospital when he died.”

The head of the vigilance group in the town, Adesina Alabi, while complaining about the development, said security personnel were fond of extorting money from road users along the road.

“Just come to this side of the road and see how police, Customs officers, immigration officers, and others would just mount roadblocks and extort money from motorists. It is becoming too much,” he said.

Falaye, when contacted, described the events that claimed Bamgbola’s life as unfortunate, stressing that the matter should have been settled amicably.

He said, “It happened in front of my house. Youths in the town came to register their displeasure over the activities of the immigration officers in our community.

“While I was trying to placate them, some immigration officers came and when they saw the youths, they started to shoot in the air. In the process, one person was hit by the bullet and he died.

“After the incident, the case was reported at the Igbokofi Police Station and the policemen came with cameras and they took statements from us.”

When contacted, the spokesperson for the NIS in the state, Olajide Oshifeso, said, the command is aware of the incident.

He added that “the matter is already being investigated and when it is completed, details of the matter would be made public.”

On her part, the Police Public Relations Officer for Ogun State command, Omolola Odutola asked our correspondent to get in touch with NIS