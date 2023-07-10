I’m still in Kogi guber race — Jibrin

The Kogi State governorship candidate of the Accord Party (AP), Vice Admiral Usman Oyibe Jibrin (rtd), has denied reports that he had stepped down for his Social Democratic Party (SDP) counterpart, Alhaji Yakubu Murtala Ajaka.

Jibrin said there was no truth in the report, adding that it was an insult to his person to step down for Muri.

In a statement in Lokoja, the AP flagbearer urged his supporters and public to disregard the report, adding that he was fully in the governorship race with his running mate, Raphael Olamife.

The statement read in part: “Our attention has been drawn to a fallacious and apparently malicious online publication purporting a fairy tale withdrawal from the governorship race by Vice Admiral Usman Oyibe Jibrin of Kogi AP for Alhaji Murtala Yakubu Ajaka of SDP.

“That the said publication is completely false, totally mendacious and the hallucinatory imagination of the publisher, who in search for cheap publicity decided to concoct a totally baseless and unfounded fallacy against the person of Vice Admiral Usman Oyibe Jibrin (rtd).

“That there is no reason for Jibrin to withdraw from a race which every available poll analysis places him above other contenders.

“That the article is nothing but a failed attempt at applying the propaganda strategy of deploying a strong brand like Jibrin to accord visibility to a weaker brand through the act of name dropping.

“The public should disregard the publication as a fabricated lie from the pit of hell and the hatchet job of desperate pen pushers and should rather sustain their vociferous, aggressive and massive support for Jibrin whose pursuit remains the liberation of Kogi state from many years of under development.”