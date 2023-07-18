I’m positive Nigeria will improve under Tinubu — Falana

Owolabi Falana

Owolabi Falana, a Permanent Board Member, Lagos State Universal Basic Education Board (LASUBEB) has said he is positive that Nigeria will improve under President Bola Tinubu.

Falana said that just two weeks after taking office, he has “hit the ground running” by assenting three bills into law (the electricity bill, the access to higher education act/student interest-free loan, and the data protection bill), and he has taken concrete steps to address the country’s economic crisis.

“Results are now starting to become apparent. Not only is he working to improve the economy, but he has also changed the security architecture of our country with the recent appointment of new service chiefs who are prepared to collaborate with the president to address security issues facing our country.

“His selection of seasoned technocrats, young people, and experienced people for sensitive jobs is also noteworthy and a sign of his commitment to keeping his promises,” he noted.

For the success of Nigeria and her people, Falana disclosed that the President is poised to work on a number of issues, including national security, fiscal and monetary policy, industrial policy, foreign policy, judicial reforms, youth and women’s empowerment, and education.

“With these measures in place, I am positive beyond a shadow of a doubt that Nigeria will improve for everyone,” he added.

Falana, therefore, humbly implore all well-meaning Nigerians to put aside their differences and work together to build a greater country where everyone may all live in peace and prosperity.

“At this rate, Nigerians would undoubtedly clamour for an encore from this great man by the conclusion of the next four years.

“Though President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has over 30 years of experience in politics and rose to prominence for his role in the fight to revalidate the June 12, 1993 presidential election, which was has widely believed to have been won by Chief MKO Abiola of the SDP, there were still reservations over his readiness to oversee the biggest economy on the continent, a country with over 200 million citizens.

“A response he provided during his campaign appearances in which he explained how he intended to use his midas touch on every aspect of the country while getting started right away once elected.”

Falana said the President’s readiness to lead the country to a higher level of prosperity, made him proud having been the youngest national delegate to vote for the seasoned administrator, reputable technocrat, and astute politician during the party primaries.