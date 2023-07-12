I’m partly Nigerian – American singer, Swae Lee reveals

American singer and one half of the hip hop duo, Rae Sremmurd, Swae Lee has revealed that he is partly a Nigerian.

The rapper made this known via his Twitter account while clarifying why he attached the Nigerian flag to a tweet announcing he was jumping on the South African genre, Amapiano wave.

Swae Lee had taken to Twitter to announce he would be experimenting with the trending South African genre, Amapiano, but added a Nigerian flag to the tweet which didn’t sit down well with South Africans.

“Wait till y’all hear Swae Lee on Amapiano,” he wrote with a Nigerian flag emoji at the end.

The tweet didn’t sit well with some South Africans as they flood his comment section to accuse Swae Lee of discrediting their country, the origin of Amapiano, and wrongly crediting Nigeria.

However, Swae Lee clarified in a follow-up tweet that his initial tweet was misconstrued.

He explained that he included the Nigerian flag because he is partly Nigerian.

He wrote, “For the ones outraged about the flag, I put it because I’m partly Nigerian. I didn’t say anything about the creation of the genre y’all tweaking.”

Swae Lee added: “Bigs up to the South Africans for creating this beautiful sh*t.”