‘I’m optimistic Tinubu will perform better than predecessor’

Babafemi Badejo, a Professor of Political Science and International Relations at Chrisland University in Abeokuta, says he believes that President Bola Tinubu will perform better than his immediate-past predecessor.

Badejo made the remark on Wednesday in Abeokuta while delivering a lecture at the maiden Inaugural Lecture of Chrisland University.

The inaugural lecturer, who spoke on the theme”Interest”, cautioned that it was too early to condemn the President’s performance.

He however noted that Tinubu’s performance in one month was a pointer that his administration would bring relief to Nigerians in the current hard situation.

Badejo added that President Tinubu might face significant challenges in dealing with the persistent issue of insecurity and corruption in the country.

He pointed out that the issues of insecurity and corruption needed drastic action by the new administration in order to surmount them.

“It is too early to give a conclusion on President Tinubu, but I can say that from what he has done in one month, he will perform by far better than the previous administration,” Badejo said.

He urged the President to deal with corruption, saying corruption had dug deep into the Nigerian system and that for any nation to witness meaningful development, corruption must be eradicated.

“No country around the world can be comfortable by staying very far away from fighting corruption. The President should ensure he fights corruption to the last.

“There is need to ensure that in dealing with corruption, no one is immune from or beyond the reach of the laws, by virtue of whatever relationship or status.

“This is indeed very important as part of steps by the President and those in top leadership positions, to begin to demonstrate their commitment to the anti-corruption war, through their personal examples of zero tolerance for corruption.

“The fight against corruption in Nigeria requires concerted commitments and ingenuity as part of a holistic approach,” the don added.(NAN)