I’m not on same level with Wizkid, Davido, Burna Boy – Speed Darlington

Controversial singer, Speed Darlington has revealed the kind of musicians he will pair with on a song.

In a recent interview with Hip TV, the ‘Bangdadadang’ singer said he is greater than super star musicians Burna Boy, Davido and Wizkid.

Sharing his thoughts on Burna Boy, the singer asserted that he wouldn’t do a song with the Grammy Award winner to avoid people crediting his success to the African Giant.

“I wouldn’t want to take such a risk. I’ll only do songs with people whom I believe are on my level. I don’t want to do a song with Burna Boy, Wizkid, Davido. I’m not interested.

“Tomorrow it becomes ‘we made you’. You didn’t make me, I was trending before you met me,” he said.