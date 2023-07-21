I’m enjoying God’s favour — Akeredolu

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu

— Acting gov, wife, Speaker, Media aide, and others greet him @ 67

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has said that despite his indisposition, he still enjoying God’s divine favour.

Recall that the governor has been on medical leave since June, this year.

The medical leave has been extended following doctors’ advice.

A short message, he posted on his Facebook page reads: “Which of the Favour of the Lord can I deny? Chapter 67. To God be the Laud, Honour and Glory!!!

Meanwhile, the Acting Governor, Hon Lucky Ayedatiwa and his wife Seun have described the governor as an inspirational leader.

In his birthday message to the governor, Ayedatiwa said that ” Arakunrin, you are

a visionary and a true inspiration to me and all of us who follow your footsteps in service and leadership.

” Even in the face of daunting challenges, you have remained steadfast in your commitment to good governance and the wellbeing of our people.

” You are a strong, confident leader and politician who is so devoted, dedicated, and puts in so much selfless efforts that deserve at least one day to sit back and revel in all of your accomplishments and imprints on our dear State and country, and your birthday is the perfect day for doing just that.

“Your headstrong approach and passion to achieve what you set out to do are so remarkable and truly inspirational. You have continued to guide us all in the right direction and we must thank you for being such a wonderful and exemplary leader and for everything you have done for our land.

” I am so proud and so lucky to have you as my leader!

We pray God continues to grant you good health with greater honour and peace!

Also, the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt Hon. Olamide Oladiji, commended the courageous and visionary leadership style of Governor Akeredolu which he noted has greatly transformed the state and the people.

“Mr Governor, you have greatly and consistently demonstrated a responsive and responsible leadership style since you assumed leadership of our darling sunshine State.”

“You have exhibited an uncommon zeal to develop the land such that your developmental strides can be felt in every sector of our darling State and the results are glaring to everyone.”

Oladiji expressed delight to have been part of the successes of the Aketi political family.

“Mr Governor, Ondo State people will continue to remember you for adhering to your series of fulfilled promises for which you were tagged Mr talk and do”.

The Speaker pledged his unwavering determination to continue to be a co-driver in the delivery of democratic dividends to the people of our Sunshine State.

While congratulating the governor on his meritorious services to humanity Oladiji prayed to God for his speedy recovery to enable him to continue his good work in the service to Ondo state.

” Mr Governor l pray to god to grant you speedy recovery to enable you to continue your good work in Ondo state”.

“May it please God to grant you longevity of life as you take further strides in your services to humanity.

“Again, Mr Governor, l wish you a happy birthday even as you celebrate more of it in the years ahead.

The Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Richard Olatunde, in his message, described his boss as a man of immense grace and courage.

Olatunde said that the governor, “is a man who truly embodies God’s unending Grace. His life and leadership epitomise the transformative power of God’s grace and the indomitable spirit of courage. The coveted Grace of God in his life has always strengthened his resolve to push forward even in challenging moments.

“Despite his strong will, courage, and sincerity, Mr Governor has adeptly navigated the murky waters of politics with an open mind. He possesses a pure heart that harbours no malice. He is an unpretentious leader who fearlessly speaks his mind, no matter whose ox is gored.

” Governor Akeredolu’s journey to the pinnacle of political leadership is a testament to the divine hand guiding his steps. He has weathered the storms of life with unwavering faith, a virtue that has been the cornerstone of his rise to prominence.

” In addition to the reflection of God’s Grace in the leadership and achievements of this Governor in Ondo State, the divine gift of Grace has also been manifested in the way he surmounted challenges along the way. Aketi remained grounded in his belief in a higher purpose and unwavering trust in God’s plan for his life.

” God’s grace shines brightly in Governor Akeredolu’s tenure as a leader. This is evident in the transformative changes he has brought to his state.

“Under his stewardship, Ondo State has witnessed an era of unprecedented development, marked by improved infrastructure, educational development, and a surge in economic opportunities.

” His governance is an embodiment of God’s grace in action, turning obstacles into stepping stones and adversity into triumph.

” Governor Akeredolu’s courage has been a defining trait in every aspect of governance. Fearlessly taking on challenges that many deemed too daunting, he has broken barriers and charted a path to progress. His courage extends beyond his professional life and seeps into his personal convictions as he champions causes for the common good, even in the face of resistance.

“The Governor’s unwavering commitment to justice, equality, and the welfare of his people is a reflection of the fortitude that emanates from deep within his soul. In his six years in government, Governor Akeredolu has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to transparency, accountability, and ethical leadership. His integrity serves as a guiding light for those around him, inspiring a new generation of leaders to emulate his noble example.

” In an era marked by scepticism and cynicism, his principled approach to governance is a beacon of hope, reminding us all that leadership with integrity is not only possible but also vital.

” In times of crisis, Governor Akeredolu’s faith and courage have shone even brighter. Whether facing economic challenges, the Covid-19 pandemic, or other emergencies, his leadership has been marked by compassion, resilience, and determination. He has shown the world that a leadership anchored in faith and courage can overcome even the most formidable challenges.

“As Governor Akeredolu continues to lead with grace and courage, his life becomes a living testimony to the transformative power of divine favour and unyielding bravery. His legacy extends far beyond political accomplishments, as he has become a symbol of hope for those who dare to dream and aspire to serve the people.

” Today, we celebrate this man of grace and courage on the occasion of his 67th birthday. May God Almighty continue to guide and guard him always.

Olatunde said “Congratulations to the Governor of Ondo State till 2025 and our national leader, father and mentor till old age. Once again, the Grace of God over your life has put detractors and men of unbridled ambitions to shame. We join in singing songs of victory. It’s a happy day!