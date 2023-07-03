I’m determined to support Akwa Ibom small businesses – Gov Eno

Gov Umo Eno

…Says I used to hawk softdrinks for my mother

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

GOVERNOR Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State has reiterated his determination and willingness to support and help strengthen Small sacle businesses in the state in line with his administration’s A.R.I.S.E Agenda.

Pastor Eno spoke on Sunday while addressing worshippers at All Nations Christian Ministry International a.k.a the Lord’s Kitchen in Eket Local Government Area of the state

He disclosed that the state Ministry of Trade and Investments has already been instructed to take stock of road side traders for possible assistance, stressing that that was the way government wants to help them and ensure

.

He also disclosed that his administration is going to open a business School to encourage those who have nothing doing, as it was not possible to accommodate everyone seeking for appointments in government offices.

His words: “There is no way we can appoint everybody to work in Government. It is not possible. But there is a way we can help you go into trade and eke a living with what you are doing. Government is going to specifically budget money to help strengthen small businesses.

” I can tell you that on good authority. And the only way you can benefit is to have something doing. I will not lie to you, if a man keeps sending you money everyday and you keep looking up to that man, the day he will stop giving you, you will get angry with him.

“But if the man helps you to stand on your own, you will have your own mind and appreciate him. This is how men are raised. I beg of you, for those who have nothing doing, we are going to open a business school.

“And even before we open one, try and ask yourself, what will I really do for a living because I assure you help will soon be available. A man can only produce his kind. I am an entrepreneur and I will determine to support small businesses.

“That is why when you see me stand by the road side and encourage those traders, we are not doing show. I can never forget that I used to be like those people. I used to carry soft drink on my head and hawked for my mother at the Airport back then in Ikeja. I was selling drink even as a senior prefect in my school.”

Gov Eno stressed that when he sees roadside traders, he remembers that he had been there, adding that Grace only brought me out.

He, however, advised, “Whenever God takes one out from an orphanage, the person should remember that there are other people in the orphanage. So he should not fail to return to the orphanage because God must have sent him help because of his being there in that orphanage.

“When you see me do that, it is not a show. I want to support them because some of those women you see on the road side, that is all they have. They train their children and pay their rents from there. Anytime you support them, you are supporting the entire family.

“We have instructed the Ministry of Trade And Investment to take stock of small scale business entrepreneurs across the state so that we can see how to help them since they are not in any organized setting. Without this measure no one will reach them.

“It is better to help those people who got up early in the morning, went to the market, bought some fruits and grocery items and stand by road side to sell than to give money to people who will just wake up by 10am to stretch and wait till 5pm and begin to send me some wonderful texts”,

Governor who preached on the theme “Activating the the marvelous help of God” culled from 2 Chronicles 26:15 and 2 Thessalonians 3: 6-13, emphasized that everyone should ensure they work in order to earn a decent living.

The church service featured praise and worship session, congregational hymns, choir renditions, holy communion and exhortation.