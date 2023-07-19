I’m determined to put Africa, Cameroon on  world map – MC Charlene

By Rita Okoye

Ever met someone who is industrious, confident and attractive? Ever met anyone who someone who will not take “No” for an answer? who has bath in the waters of determination so much she believes there is a professional way around everything?

These qualities point directly to MC Charlene. A lady like no other. She is a hypelady and an MC that is versatile. A superstar in the making and a full blown serial entrepreneur.

MC Charlene owns her own entertainment company (AfroEnergy) which is one of the biggest in er City Bergen (Norway) and she has graced a lot of platforms: Afrima Awards is one of the latest. She is also a dance fitness instructor, owns a dance fitness brand. And she also works as a social worker when she is not out travelling and hosting events.

Ordinarily, any person will be overwhelmed with one of these ideas because each of these professions are demanding on an average; especially being an MC ; but she does everything gracefully. Her last AfroEnergy event in Norway has a great turn out. Would you expect that such lady after delivering so much energy a night before will show in the office the next day? She did, which is why her entrepreneurship energy is similar to that of Folorunso Alakija.

No doubt, MC Charlene is already taking over the entertainment industry and when she fully does, it is either you match her energy or you go back home.

Human naturally go back to their shell after a long day, our bodies crave for the rest and so does our mind; but for there are those who have trained their mind to cope with their ambition, those ones are one of a kind human and obviously, MC Charlene is one of them. When they show up, you are either prepared or you loose your spot. We can’t wait for MC Charlene to be all over because she seems so determined to put Africa and Cameroon on the map of the world from the perspective of “what a man think they can do, a woman can do ten times more”; and we will be here to cheer her up when she does