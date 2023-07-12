Illicit drug: Three arrested, as Atani community, Navy raid homes

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu

Determined to rid Atani community in Ogbaru Local Government Area, Anambra State of criminal elements, illicit drug dealers, and to avoid the reoccurrence of the recent attack of United State Embassy officials, the community in conjunction with Nigerian Navy, yesterday embarked on the arrest of illicit drug dealers and criminal elements terrorizing the community and the council area.

Led by the President General of Atani community, Mr. Arinze Nzeli, some members of his executive and youths, in the raid, the officials of Onitsha Naval Outpost, arrested some suspected hard drug dealer including a nursing mother with three month old baby, a 35 old man and a19 years old friend of a suspect who escaped before his hideouts was raided.

During the raid and sizable quantities of Marijuana, Methamphetamine, popularly called Mkpulu Mmili, in South East and other hard drugs and their seeds were seized, while a Marijuana cultivating farm was destroyed by the Naval Ratings

On interrogation by the Atani community and the naval officials the nursing mother who claimed to be doing the illicit drug business with her at large husband, accused of being a kingpin in the of illicit drug business and extortion in Atani.

The 35 years old suspect who gave his name as Onyema Uzoka, disclosed to newsmen that he was into sand mining before he delved into drug business, his co-tenant whose name was given as Okey escaped, while his 19 years old friend was arrested and some quantities of Marijuana were seized from the apartment.

Different packets and wraps of and parcels of Marijuana were seized by from Uzoka, who also told the official of Onitsha Naval Outpost, who conducted search in the building that he owns the Marijuana farm when he conducted the Atani community, the Naval officials and newsmen round the farm, but claimed he did not know that it is against the law to cultivate the illicit substance.

Addressing newsmen shortly after the raid, President General of Atani community Mr. Nzeli, said that the community embarked on the raid because they discovered that all the criminal activities in Atani and Ogbaru Local Government Area, including the recent attract of United State Embassy officials, were influenced by hard drug dealers and consumers.

According yo Nzeli, “What warranted what we have done today, which is raiding of hideouts of criminal elements especially the illicit drug dealers in Atani is because of insecurity and so many illegal activities that are going down here in Atani and Ogbaru LGA, that causing economic meltdown and discouraging investors from coming to invest here.

“Our people are not allowed to sleep with their two eyes closed, sand miners are harassed, intimidated and beaten up by these hoodlums who sale and smoke hard drugs, and we discovered that most of the insecurity activities we are having here are caused by trading in and smoking of illicit drugs and substances.

“Our youths are behaving in abnormal ways and stealing, raping and robbing people, it is drugs like marijuana, and metamophine that make them engage is such illegal activities, and today we said it will not continue, I have called to to a meeting and told them to leave the business or leave Atani community but they continued.

“We will continue the raid their homes and hideouts until all the criminal elements are weeded out of Atani and Ogbaru LGA, after dealing with them we will start rehabilitation of our youths being destroyed with these hard drugs.

“We used to have not less than twenty Sand pits here in Atani, you know sand mining is a business that is helping people in this community, but today we don’t have up five sand pits, these criminals have chased operators of sand pits away with all kinds of criminal activities.

“Most of the arrests made were those trading on illicit drug, we will come for other criminals extorting intimidating, harassing and raping girls and women, incidentally all the people arrested are from Atani, we know them and their houses.”

Representative of the traditional ruler of Atani community, Igwe Augustine Azuka Ngoddy, Chief Daniel Nwabueze, said the community started the raiding with traditional cleansing ceremony of Atani town, adding that 13 out of 15 towns that make Ogbaru Ogbaru LGA have done similar raiding of illicit drug dealers.

“As the headquarters of Ogbaru LGA, Atani had to do its own because, if we have done first, these criminal elements would have gone into those towns to hide.”

Chizoba Uyannne who is the Chairman of Sand Miners in Atani, praised the Atani community, particularly the PG, for taking the bold step to hunt down the criminal elements, saying that their violent extortion activities has destroyed their sand mining business.