I’ll work with Tinubu to ensure all promises made are kept – Dave Umahi

Governor David Umahi

Former governor and senator representing Ebonyi South Senator, Dave Umahi said he will work with President Bola Tinubu to ensure that all promises made are kept.

Umahi stated this while addressing journalists after he was received by Governor Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi state in Abakaliki on Thursday.

He said, “I will work with the president to ensure that all promises he made are kept.

“I cannot determine the particular ministry to head but I will justify the Ebonyi character of resourcefulness and exceptionality,” he added.

Meanwhile, Umahi said Tinubu was solely responsible for his nomination as a minister from his state.

Umahi promised to work assiduously in justifying the confidence reposed in him, adding that he had no inkling on the ministry to superintendent.

The former governor said he owed profound appreciation to President Tinubu for “fulfiling his promise during the trying period.”

He said, “My governor (Nwifuru) should be happy because he wished for it.”