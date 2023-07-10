I’ll will reject if Tinubu offers me ministerial appointment  – Fayose

By Miftaudeen Raji

Former Governor Ayo Fayose of Ekiti state said he will never accept ministerial appointment from President Bola Tinubu should the president consider him for a position.

Fayose stated this while speaking in an interview on Channels Television’s programme, Sunday Politics.

When asked if he would accept Tinubu’s ministerial appointment, Fayose said, “I will never take it.

“Many of us who have reached the age of 70, almost 65 and above” should be asked to “go and bring our children, our grown-up children, well educated.

“Already, their future has been stolen. The future of these young people has been stolen. They have run over their time with our time.

“Let me tell you very straightforward, if the future is for these young people, Asiwaju, to my own view — and I shared this with him and I say it again — it should be 40 percent for oldies like us, 30 percent for women, 30 percent for young people,” he said.

According to Fayose, a majority of the older generation of politicians has had a taste of government “more than three, four, five times.”

Speaking on his support for Tinubu, Fayose said, “I didn’t start to work for Asiwaju today, though he is a longstanding member of the opposition.”

Fayose argued that his show of solidarity with Tinubu, was “not for party politics but for my belief in his person.”

“Let me tell you, I am not looking for a position,” he said.

Recall that there have been much speculations that Tinubu may consider some members of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, who were instrumental to his victory, for cabinet positions.