Ill-health: Your prayers, support, a soothing balm, Akeredolu thanks Tinubu, Nigerians

Southern APC governors’ leader, Rotimi Akeredolu

— Complete recuperation before resumption- Ondo workers tell Akeredolu

–— We’re delighted of your swift recovery

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo state, has appreciated, President Bola Tinubu, the people of the state and Nigerians, for their ceaseless evocation of prayers and messages of goodwill for his full recovery and return to good health.

This is coming as the workers in the state asked the governor “to prioritize rest and complete recuperation before resuming his duties.

The Organised labour in the state in a statement by its leaders said ” We understand his inclination to resume work promptly due to his strong work ethic, but we implore him to allow himself more time to rest and fully recover.

Recall that the governor who is on medical leave abroad was expected to resume back to work tomorrow Thursday.

His deputy Hon Lucky Ayedatiwa, has been the Acting governor since the governor went on leave.

Meanwhile, the state governor, through the information and Orientation commissioner, Bamidele Ademola-Olateju in a statement, said that the governor thanked the president, the people of the state and Nigerians for their prayers.

The statement reads ” This unprecedented display of genuine affection and solidarity has been a soothing balm and the reinvigorating elixir sustaining the determination, not only for the amiable Governor to stand on his feet, but also, and more importantly, for him to continue his service to the people, particularly the good people of the State.

“The Governor thanks the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, and members of his team, all party leaders, his brother Governors and the members of the State House of Assembly for their support.

“He is in high spirits and expects to join the people of the State as soon as his doctors consider it expedient.

Also, the Organised Labour, in a statement signed by Comrade Oladele Victor Amoko, NLC Chairperson, Comrade Olapade Ademola

JNC Chairman and Comrade Clement Fatuase, TUC Chairman, said they are delighted to received the news of the swift recovery of the governor.

Their statement reads “We are delighted to receive the news of the swift recovery of our esteemed governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, CON.

“We extend our heartfelt gratitude to God for His unwavering grace and healing bestowed upon our dedicated governor.

“The Organised Labour in Ondo State remains committed to interceding on behalf of the governor.

“We express our profound appreciation for the governor’s unwavering love and dedication to the workers and people of the Sunshine State.

“Despite his speedy recovery, we strongly urge our dear governor to prioritize rest and complete recuperation before resuming his duties.

” It is evident that the state is functioning smoothly without hindrance during the governor’s absence.

“Although we miss his competent administrative decisions and interventions, we are confident in his imminent safe return.

“We call upon every citizen and resident of the state to continue to pray for our governor’s well-being.

The workers noted the governor Akeredolu ” has proven to be the finest governor in recent times, and we stand firmly beside him, providing unwavering support to his administration until the end.