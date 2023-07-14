ill- Health: Akeredolu will resume soon – Omisore

Leads party’s national officers on solidarity visit to Ondo

—- Adamu misquoted on Akeredolu’s health

By Dayo Johnson, Akure



The National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Sen. Iyiola Omisore, has assured Nigerians that the Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, would soon return to the state, to continue attending to the developmental needs of the people.



Omisore who led national leaders to the state on solidarity visit, allayed fears over the health of the governor.



He assured the government and people of the State that there should be no need for alarm, but prayers for Mr. Governor, after sufficient rest.



Omisore, met with the Acting Governor, Hon. Lucky Ayedatiwa, State Chairman, Engr. Ade Adetimehin, members of the State Working Committee, Secretary to the State Government, Princess Oladunni Odu, Chief of Staff, Chief Gbenga Ale, Members of the House of Assembly, Commissioners, and other top government officials.



He said the National Secretariat regretted the twist in the recent wish and prayer of the National Chairman, Sen. Abdullahi Adamu, for the governor.



The national secretary insisted that at no time did the National Chairman said the governor is incapacitated.



Omisore lamented that some section of the press only opted to be mischievous and reported “what they feel makes news”.

The visit, he explained, was meant to dispel the misapprehension of the sincere and noble statement, and put the record straight.



“Mr. Chairman only urged people to pray for the quick recovery of your governor; not on account of being incapacitated.



“Our visit, therefore, is to reinforce the position of the national secretariat that we only prayed for the quick recovery of Arakunrin Akeredolu SAN, and not otherwise”, Omisore stressed.



He assured that the national secretariat is on the same page with the State, and would always offer support, when necessary.



Earlier, the State Chairman, Engr. Ade Adetimehin, had dismissed the insinuation that the state chapter is in crisis.



Adetimehin insisted that the party is as united as ever, under the leadership of Arakunrin Akeredolu.

He explained that the State is still savouring it’s enviable contributions to the party’s victory at the last presidential election, and, therefore, has no place for bickerings.



Responding, the Acting Governor, Hon. Lucky Ayedatiwa, expressed appreciation to the visiting team, for taking the pain to visit on solidarity ground.



Ayedatiwa lamented unprofessional twisting facts, by some members of the press, and opt for outright falsehood.



He called on journalists to always cross-check, when in doubt, to avoid embarrassing and misleading people.



Omisore was accompanied by the Deputy National Secretary, Mr. Festus Fuanter, National Vice Chairman (North Central), Hon. Bawa Muazu, and National Vice Chairman (South West), Hon. Isaacs Kekemeke