Ill-health: Akeredolu not incapacitated, Ondo govt insists

…Faults media report credited to APC National Chairman

…Describes it as mischievous, wicked

…Advises members of public to ignore report

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Ondo state government, has described the report credited to the national chairman of the All Progressive Congress, Abdullahi Adamu, on the health of governor Rotimi Akeredolu, as wicked, mischievous and insensitive reportage.

Recall that a national newspaper (not Vanguard) quoted the chairman of the party to have said that Governor Akeredolu, was incapacitated and hospitalised abroad.

Adamu allegedly said this at a meeting between the national leadership of the party and APC state chairmen in Abuja on Monday.

In a swift response, the state information and Orientation commissioner, Bamidele Ademola-Olateju, in a statement in Akure, the state capital, said that the chairman was quoted out of context.

Ademola-Olateju, said in the statement that ” At no time did the Chairman mention that the Governor was in a state of “extreme incapacity”.

The statement reads “The attention of Ondo State government has been drawn to a report, credited to the Chairman of the APC, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, in the 11th July, 2023.

” The headline, “Akeredolu in state of extreme incapacity, hospitalised”, bore a tinge of the usual mischievous, wicked and insensitive reportage, sponsored by desperate politicians.

“The Chairman of the APC in Ondo State, Engineer Ade Adetimehin, who attended the meeting, has debunked the report as untrue and totally disconnected from the statement of the Chairman at the event.

“The National Chairman was indeed excited at the reports on the rate of recovery of the Governor of Ondo State, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, CON, and urged all those present at the meeting to pray for his quick return.

“It, therefore, smacks of mischief and unabashed abandonment of professional ethics for a reporter to present this gross misrepresentation, a mischievous twist, as news.

“At no time did the Chairman mention that the Governor was in a state of “extreme incapacity”.

“He is, evidently, not in any critical state that should warrant this clearly reprehensible conduct as he still sent a post to the Executive Council Committee platform yesterday.

“Members of the public are advised to ignore this news as the contents therein exist in the realm of the imagination of workers of iniquity.

The commissioner declared that “Mr. Governor is NOT incapacitated. He will return to his duty as soon as the doctors certify him fully fit to do so.

Recall that the governor, on Monday wrote to the state assembly, requesting for an extension of his medical leave.

The Speaker of the Assembly, Rt Hon Olamide Oladiji, who confirmed the receipt of the letter said that the request was sequel to doctors advice on the need for him to take adequate rest after recuperating.

Receiving the letter on behalf of other Lawmakers, the Speaker, said the governor’s action was in line with section 190 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria ( as amended).

Oladiji who expressed appreciation to God for the speedy recovery of the governor, expressed optimism that he would soon resume his duty.

Akeredolu in the letter said that his Deputy, Hon . Lucky Aiyedatiwa would “continue to act as governor until there is a written declaration to the contrary.

The governor had in a letter, dated 5th June ,2023, informed the Assembly of proceeding on medical leave and was expected to resume on 6th July, 2023.

Recall that the Organised Labour, in the state, have asked the governor to take some rest before resuming work.