I’ll continue to be governor for all Deltans – Oborevwori

By Ochuko Akuopha, Asaba

GOVERNOR Sheriff Oboreveori of Delta State, Friday, pledged to continue to be governor for all Deltans, suing for the support the people in the task of building a virile and prosperous state.



Oborevwori stated this at a thanksgiving service held at Government House Chapel, Asaba on his victories at the Supreme Court and the Delta State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal.



The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed an appeal brought before it by Chief Ikie Aghwarianovwe, seeking his disqualification for lack of merit.



Recall that the Delta State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal on Thursday, dismissed the petition of the governorship candidate of the Labour Party, Mr. Ken Pela for abandoning his petition.

Oborevwori dedicated the court victories to Almighty God, thanking Him for stamping His feet on the affairs of the state.



Noting that his administration was anchored on Christ, he said:

“Today, we stand here victorious and we are grateful to God for guiding us through this challenging journey. God has taken over our battles, therefore, we are more than conquerors.



“These victories of yesterday and today are dedicated to God and they have come as early birthday gifts to His Excellency, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa.



“I congratulate our leader, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, for the foundation that he has laid. I once told him that he has done things that he will be remembered for.



“I appeal to Deltans to know that the victories we have recorded are not from men, but from God and we give God all the praise.”



Earlier in a sermon, the Chaplain, Government House Chapel, Ven. Charles Osemenam called on Nigerians not to indulge in the nefarious act of pulling others down.



He noted that every evil committed would obviously attract severe consequences.

Osemenam urged Oborevwori to see his legal victories in court as a unique call to stand with Christ and render selfless service to God and humanity.