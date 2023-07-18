I’ll appoint people with capacity to deliver — Oborevwori

Oborevwori

By Ochuko Akuopha, ASABA

GOVERNOR Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State, Tuesday, said he would appoint people with the capacity to deliver and not necessarily on political patronage.

Oborevwori who stated this when he received a courtesy call, from the State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, at Government House, Asaba, and said he would

“pick from the young ones, middle-aged and also experienced ones.

“The experienced ones will help teach the young ones. So be rest assured that we will do our best to bring people with capacity in order to deliver on our M.O.R.E agenda.

“I want to assure Deltans that as Governor, I want to be a Governor for all Deltans and you can see that all the appointments I have given out so far, my local government has not even gotten one.

“This is to show to people that I am a Governor for all Deltans. So please, I count on your support as we make progress. All the ethnic nationalities will be carried along and people with capacity will be given positions”.

He urged media practitioners to remain focused on fair and objective reporting as watchdogs of the society.

While assuring that he would strive to fulfill his campaign promises to Deltans, the Governor said: “Let me thank the Delta State Council of the NUJ for their support before, during and after the election. Even with all the blackmail, NUJ still had confidence in me; I appreciate you for that.

“I want to sincerely appeal to you to be professional and abide by the ethics of your profession. Going forward, you need to remain united, promote peace, and love amongst yourselves.”

Earlier, Chairman of the State Council of the NUJ, Comrade Michael Ikeogwu commende the Governor for appointing a respected member of the Union,

Sir Festus Ahon, as his Chief Press Secretary.

He said the visit to congratulate the Governor on his successful inauguration into office to chart the way forward as partners in progress.

Ikeogwu urged Oborevwori to appoint people with proven track records of performance, irrespective of political parties, ethnic background or religious inclination.

He said; “Your Excellency, we urge you to embark on programmes and policies that will usher in massive investments for the industrialization of our State so as to engage our mass unemployed youths.

“Create the enabling environment that will attract investors and invest in the abundant resources that abound in our dear State.”