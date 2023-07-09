“I’ll always maintain beauty’, Bobrisky undergoes butt enlargement surgery

Controversial Nigerian cross-dresser, Okuneye Idris Olanrewaju, aka Bobrisky, has undergone another body enhancement surgery.

Recall the socialite shared a video of himself undergoing butt enlargement surgery via Snapchat recently.

In a post shared via his verified Facebook page, Bobrisky claimed that the surgery pain will not deter his happiness.

While admitting being scared of the pain, Bobrisky vowed to continue maintaining “beauty.”

He wrote, “The surgery pain won’t stop my happiness, I’m scared of the pain but I will always maintain beauty.”