Ikpeazu salutes Abia’s pioneer Attorney General, Nkire at 80

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu

By Ugochukwu Alaribe

The immediate past Governor of Abia State, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu has congratulated the pioneer Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Chief Theo Nkire, as he marks his 80th birthday.

In a statement by his spokesman, Sir Onyebuchi Ememanka, Ikpeazu Described Nkire as an epitome of integrity, decency and professionalism, stressing that Nkire’s wise counsel have consistently come in handy on several issues over the years.

He said; “I’m grateful to God for keeping Dee Theo alive, strong and still with a razor sharp intellect as he trudges on the journey of life. Dee Theo is a highly respected political leader, stakeholder and the pioneer Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Abia State. It is honestly hard to believe that Dee Theo is 80 already. He remains a solid lawyer, a first class orator and an encyclopedia of knowledge.

“On behalf of his family, I wish Chief Nkire a beautiful 80th birthday and pray to the Almighty God to grant him more years of service to humanity.”