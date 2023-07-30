Ikotun Egbe music star, 2Much Lekerty ready for the world

By Ayo Onikoyi

Born Afeez Yusuf Omotayo in Ikotun Egbe, to a family of 5 children where he is the third born of his father, Barrister Yusuf Rahman Ayo and Mrs Yusuf who is a trado-medical doctor (Alagbo), the young talent vows to raise the image of the hood he grew up.

He identified his interest in music long ago but didn’t pursue it as he had to finish his college education while also learning a trade. While schooling he was working as a printing press worker by day but during his free time he would write some lyrics and record freestyles with his phone.

In 2022, he decided to officially go into music as he started recording music in professional studios and collaborating with other artiste around his hood. By early 2023 he had recorded over five songs and was getting ready to release them. He adopted the stage name 2Much Lekerty as he partnered with talent promotional powerhouse, Hypeafrobeatz Promotions..

He released his first single “Make Am” featuring Cayana which was produced by fast-rising producer Pritical.

“The world should get ready for 2Much Lekerty, the rising star from Ikotun Egbe,” he declares.