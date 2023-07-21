Ikogosi seeks regular power to create jobs in hospitality sector in Nigeria

By Chinonso Alozie

A team from Ikogosi Warm Springs Resort, in Ekiti state, has called on governments at all levels to make power regular to assist in the creation of jobs for unemployed youths in the country in the hospitality sector.

They were of the view that boosting the hospitality sector would stop the “Japa” syndrome of Nigerian youths in other countries in search of employment.

According to the General Manager of Glocient Hospitality Limited, owners of Ikogosi warm springs resorts, Lanre Balogun, stated this while receiving the Ikogosi award as the best Holiday resort in Nigeria, at the Hotel managers conference held in Owerri. They also pointed out that the hospitality sector in Nigeria was less than 30 percent tapped.

According to Balogun, “Government has no business doing business. We took the concession for certain years. To create jobs and boost the hospitality space in Nigeria. Let’s come back and invest massively in the hospitality space in Nigeria. Get our youths off the streets, to stop the “Japa” syndrome and give them more jobs. Let us not take money out of Nigeria let us bring them here and invest the money in Nigeria that is what we are doing at Ikogosi.

“So, it is a big honor and privilege to recognize us as the best holiday resort in Nigeria. We started barely six months ago since we took over. It was a death zone and we upgraded it. You need to see it for yourself because we have a dedicated team. This is the first property taken by Ikogosi and we will be moving to other states.”

He continued by saying; “Hospitality space in Nigeria is the most lucrative in the world and our findings, the hospitality space in Nigeria is less than 30 percent tapped. What we need the government to do is to give us the power which is the major drain on our revenue.

However, the resort center is the only cold and hot water planet. The Ikogosi has cold and hot water springs from the same source. You don’t have it anywhere.”