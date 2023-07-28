Ike Ekweremadu’s son makes Enugu commissioners’ list

Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State, on Friday, appointed 15 commissioner-nominees, including Chief Ike Ekweremadu’s son, Lloyd, and ex-governor Sullivan’s daughter, Ada Chukwu.

Their nominations are contained in a list sent to the state House of Assembly by the state, which was read on the floor of the House by the Speaker, Uche Ugwu, on Friday in Enugu.

Also in the list, which was signed by the Secretary of State Government, Prof. Chidiebere Onyia, were a veteran broadcaster, Aka Eze Aka, Prof. Ndubueze Mba, Mrs Ngozi Eni, Prof. Sam Ugwu, Chika Ugwoke and Dr Kingsley Ude.

Others are former commissioners Prof. Emmanuel Obi and Deacon Okey Ogbodo, as well as Mrs Ugochi Madueke, Dr Malachy Agbo, Gerrald Otiji, Nathaniel Urama and Prince Lawrence Ezeh.

Onyia, in the letter, said this was not the complete list and appealed for their speedy consideration.

“While this may not be the exhaustive list, I’m optimistic that this request will receive your usual expeditious consideration,” he appealed. (NAN)