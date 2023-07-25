Ijaw youths renew agitation for resource control, vow to stop gas flaring

Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

The Ijaw Youth Council IYC has renewed its agitation for resource control, lamenting that for too long, the Niger Delta region has been neglected.

This was as the youths declared that they will no longer condone incessant gas flaring and objectionable practices of International Oil Companies IOCs in the region.

Vanguard recalls that the House of Representatives had only days ago vowed to recover over $9 billion gas flaring fines imposed by the federal government on erring local and foreign oil and gas companies.

A statement from the IYC noted that President of the Council, Dr. Alaye Theophilus disclosed this in Port Harcourt when he took over from Deacon Peter Igbifa.

Theophilus in a statement issued Tuesday said gas flaring and venting has been a significant environmental, economic, health and social concern for the people of the region for many years.

He said his mandate as the 9th president of Ijaw youths was to promote, defend and demand justice for the people.

Theophilus said; “We are in an era where policies of the government are anti-Ijaw and undermines our collective contribution to national sustainable development.

“As president of the council, I will agitate for resource control beyond oil and gas. We have been undermined for too long.

“It is abysmal when our rich water bodies are abandoned, and we see ships berth in Lagos, when we have the best seaport in West Africa. What we keep hearing is that our environment is not safe enough. This must stop under my watch as president of council as we demand activation of our seaport.

“I must state clearly that we will no longer condone incessant gas flaring and lackadaisical practices of the IOCs that have cost us a lot as a people. We shall strive to maintain stability in council and the Ijaw nation under my leadership.”

The President urged government to explore areas where the region has competitive advantage in order to ameliorate the sufferings of the people.

“In my administration, political players in the Niger Delta region must up their game in the discharge of their political duties to project the concerns of the region as we shall be asking questions of stewardship and contributions to the development of the region,” Theophilus stated.

Earlier, the immediate-past President, Igbifa, urged Theophilus to be steadfast and avoid unnecessary distraction in his commitment to set the Council on the path of continued development.