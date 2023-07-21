IGR: Oborevwori urges board to expand tax net

Oborevwori

Gov. Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta on Friday urged the State Board of Internal Revenue Service(DBIRS) to expand its tax net to cover more businesses in the informal sector.

The governor gave the charge while inaugurating the Chairman and Executive Directors of DBIRS in Asaba.

He said that the immediate past board raked in N58.56 billion, from January to June, out of the estimated N95 billion IGR for the 2023 fiscal year.

“With the current trend, I expect you to exceed the target for the year. That is one way to justify the confidence that has been reposed in you with this appointment,” Oborevwori said.

According to the governor, the board has Mr Solomon Ighrakpata as Chairman, with Dr Frank Nwugo as Executive Director, Operations.

He said that Mr Kelly Oghenekevwe would serve as Executive Director, Finance and Administration; Mr. Collins Iwebunor, as Executive Director, ICT and Mrs Orezi Esievo as Director, Legal Services.

Oborevwori congratulated the members of the new board and expressed optimism that they would perform creditably with the rich blend of experts, technocrats and seasoned administrators.

The governor commended the previous board, headed by the current Deputy Governor, Sir Monday Onyeme, for their impact in revenue generation.

He charged the new board to surpass the achievements of the previous board in line with his administration’s M.O.R.E. Agenda.

Oborevwori said that the board did not necessarily need to introduce new taxes to improve its internal revenue generating capacity but to expand its net to cover more businesses.

“Often, when new taxes are introduced, it is imposed on the same people and businesses already captured in the tax net, which often leads to over taxation and the attendant frustration, anger, and resentment.

“What is required is to expand the tax net in such a manner that the informal sector would be adequately covered.

“It is therefore, incumbent on the board to devise creative ways to drag as many people as possible from the informal sector into the tax net.

“To do this successfully, it is exigent for the board to embark on elaborate and sustained enlightenment and awareness campaigns,” he said.

The governor said that people needed to know and understand the importance of paying tax.

“Paying taxes is not just a civic responsibility, it is constitutionally binding on every Nigerian as enshrined in Section 24 (f) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as altered).”

He urged the board to enlist the support and cooperation of various trade associations, professional bodies, business groups, cooperatives, and the traditional institutions in reaching out to the informal sector.

“Our people are generally understanding and cooperative; I believe once they are made to see reason, they would gladly and willingly comply with their obligations to the government.

“Proper monitoring and evaluation are also critical for the board to achieve its goals by ensuring that revenue collection officers and agents are strictly monitored to plug leakages and curb misappropriation,” the governor said.

He said that his administration remained committed to the timeless principles of transparency, accountability, and judicious allocation of resources.

“I wish to reassure the people of Delta that this administration will account for every kobo that accrues to it by ensuring that they are well spent on meaningful development projects that will positively impact on the living conditions of our people,” Oborevwori said.

Responding, the board chairman, Ighrakpata, thanked Oborevwori for finding them worthy to serve, assuring him that they would work assiduously to deliver on set targets