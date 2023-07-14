IGP presents over N535m cheques to families of deceased police officers

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Acting Inspector-General of Police, Ag IGP Olukayode Adeolu Egbetokun has presented Cheques worth over N535.61milliin to Sixty-Eight (68) families of deceased officers and those injured or rendered disabled in the line of duty captured under the Group Life Assurance for year 2022/2023.

Presenting the Cheques on Friday, 14th July, 2023, IGP Egbetokun stated that his leadership will promptly fulfill the obligation of providing insurance and other benefits to all police personnel who have sacrificed immensely for our beloved country by providing comprehensive welfare support aimed at creating an environment where every officer feels valued, protected, and motivated to give their best in service to our nation.

The IGP reiterated that the Nigeria Police Force under his watch firmly believes that human life is valuable, and prioritizes the well-being of officers and men of the Force.

The Inspector-General of Police, while recognizing the incredible resilience and unwavering commitment of the men and women who have served, and those who continue to serve on the front lines, extended his deepest gratitude to gallant officers of the Nigeria Police Force for their commendable dedication, sacrifice, and unalloyed allegiance to upholding the values of justice and security.

He reiterated that their loss and injuries leave a void that can never be filled, but their legacies will forever live on in the hearts of those they touched

He also received the sum of Seventy Million Naira (N70,000,000.00) from Anchor Insurance Company Limited as a contribution for rebuilding the Kano State Command Headquarters, which suffered extensive damage due to a devastating fire incident on the 14th of January 2023.

Earlier in his opening remarks, Force Insurance Officer, ACP Uzairu Abdullahi noted that this laudable gesture was made possible by the swift approach and passion of the Inspector General of Police, who has shown zeal of unalloyed commitment to the welfare of the Officers and men of the Nigeria Police Force since his assumption of office.