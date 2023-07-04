IGP orders deployment of 35 Commissioners of Police to state commands

…Harps on professionalism, integrity

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Acting Inspector-General of Police, Ag. IGP Olukayode Adeolu Egbetokun has ordered the deployment of thirty-five (35) Commissioners of Police to various state commands and formations across the country.

A statement by the Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi said, “This followed the approval of his recommendation by the Police Service Commission”.

The IGP assured that the postings are in line with the commitment of the police leadership to ensuring effective policing, security, and the maintenance of law and order in Nigeria.

Amongst the newly posted Commissioners of Police are CP Adelesi E. Oluwarotimi to Kwara State Command; CP Adebola Ayinde Hamzat to Oyo State Command; CP Augustina N. Ogbodo to Ebonyi State Command; CP Samuel Titus Musa to Kebbi State Command; CP Aderemi Olufemi Adeoye to Anambra State Command; CP Auwal Musa to Bauchi State Command; and CP Alamatu Abiodun Mustapha to Ogun State Command.

Others include CP Margaret Ochalla to Police Special Fraud Unit Annex Lagos; CP Banji Ogunrinde to head the Explosive Ordnance Unit; CP Rhoda A. Olofu to Ports Authority Police Western, Lagos; and CP Kareem Musa to Interpol Annex Lagos.

CP Audu Dabigi is posted to Border Patrol Force; CP Abibo D. Reuben to Police Mobile Force; CP Adekunle Ismaila Olusokan to Welfare FHQ Abuja; CP Omolara Ibidun Oloruntola to Special Fraud Unit FCID Abuja; and CP Abaniwonda S. Olufemi to Deputy Force Secretary amongst others.

Furthermore, the IGP charged the appointed Commissioners of Police to key into his policies, vision, and mission for the Nigerian Police Force while mandating them to prioritize the safety and well-being of the citizens they serve, ensuring adherence to the principles of fairness, professionalism, and respect for human rights.

While urging them to serve as exemplary leaders, fostering harmonious relationships with other security agencies, community leaders, and relevant stakeholders, the IGP tasked them to promote intelligence-led policing, proactive crime prevention strategies, and community engagement initiatives that will enhance public trust and confidence in the Nigerian Police Force.