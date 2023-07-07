IGP disbands police team over misconduct in Edo

The Acting Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mr Olukayode Egbetokun, has disbanded the police team responsible for running over a citizen in handcuffs in Ekpoma area of Edo.

The Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi said this in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

He said the disbandment was in line with the IGP’s move to address the unprofessional conduct of some officers attached to the Police Command in Edo.

Adejobi said the idea was to regularise and standardise police operations in the axis and restore public trust in the Police Force.

He said the operatives involved were currently facing disciplinary and administrative procedures.

“This move underscores the commitment of the IGP to hold officers accountable for their actions which will never be tolerated in the Nigeria Police Force,” he said.

Adejobi reiterated the committment of the IGP to ensure the highest standards of professionalism and ethics in the Nigeria Police.

He urged residents of the state to always cooperate with Police personnel to discharge their statutory duties.