Ignore those trying to create leadership crisis in Omadino – Armstrong

By Jimitota Onoyume

People of Omadino community, Warri south local government area , Delta state have been told to ignore those trying to create leadership crisis in the community.

Spokesman of the community’s trust , Mr Armstrong Omarersuli Yomere in a statement made available to newsmen in Warri, said the Gabriel Ebietomere led management committee executive is the body recognised by the constitution of the community.

He further enjoined the people to continue to be law abiding.

“Ignore those outside the Gabriel Ebietomere led executive trying to parade as executives of the community. Gabriel’s executive is the one known to our constitution.”, he said .

He also assured that the community’s trust will continue to promote values of peace in the area.