Ignore faceless ex-agitators calling for the removal of Ogbuku as MD of NDDC, group tells Tinubu 

By Henry Umoru

A group under the aegis of the 21st century youths of Niger Delta and Agitators with Conscience ( 21st CYNDAC has urged President Bola Tinubu to ignore the faceless Ex -Agitators of Niger Delta who are calling for the sack of Samuel Ogbuku as the Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development commission NDDC.

According to the group, it has become very imperative for President Tinubu not to listen to those they described as disgruntled charlatans against the backdrop that their gravy train would soon stop, adding that with Ogbuku as the Managing Director of the interventionist agency, he has rekindled their hopes and aspirations for the needed development of the Niger Delta region.

In a statement by the leader of the 21st century youths of Niger Delta and Agitators with Conscience ( 21st CYNDAC), Izon Ebi and made available to Vanguard on Friday, the group condemned in very strong terms, the action of the Ex Agitators from the Niger Delta region whom they alleged as a sponsored faceless group parading themselves as former Agitators.

According to the leader of 21st CYNDAC, Niger Delta Elders, Royal Fathers, Youth groups, Ex Agitators and the people of the Niger Delta region are for once so happy and comfortable with the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu led administration for allowing Ogbuku to remain as the Managing Director of the NDDC.

Izon Ebi’s statement read, “The 21st century youths of Niger Delta and Agitators with Conscience ( 21st CYNDAC) is miffed by a plethora of organized blackmail and intimidation targeted at Niger Delta Sons and the Niger Delta Development Commission ( NDDC ) by a faceless criminal sponsored group parading themselves as Ex-Agitators of Niger Delta.

“The 21st CYNDAC would have ignored the diatribe of these criminal charlatans, but to put records straight and tell the world that these acts are that of criminal elements and has no bearing to the aspirations of the people of the region, we have to lend our voices to reason than percuniary benefits. Niger Deltans are very much happy and comfortable for the first time seeing a leader that is truly committed, visionary and dedicated to change the ugly narrative of the NDDC and the Niger Delta region at large.

“It therefore smacks of utter insensitivity and stupidity for a band of criminally minded idiots trying to hoodwink Mr president to do their bidding as they are not comfortable with the visionary leadership style of Samuel Ogbuku the managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission NDDC.

“The 21st CYNDAC and well meaning sons and daughters of the Niger Delta strongly condemn this shameful and malicious press statement emanating from a sponsored faceless group parading themselves as Ex Agitators from the Niger Delta region.

“Our attention has been drawn to certain news that flew across the media space, where some misguided individuals believed to be working for the enemies of the Niger Delta region, trying to use the name of Ex agitators to do the bidding of the enemies of the Niger Delta region.

“The 21st CYNDAC frown at the unpatriotic and shameful statement that is aimed at creating confusion in order to blackmail and score a cheap political point for their pay masters.

“We therefore frown at the politics which has been taken too far and ask the misguided, gullible so called faceless group parading themselves as Ex Agitators to stop working against the general interest of the Niger Delta region.

“We urge them to desist from their shameful venture and support the collective will of the Niger Delta people or they should be prepared to face the wrath of the people of the Niger Delta. We therefore use this medium to call on the good people of the Niger Delta region and Mr president to ignore these disgruntled charlatans because their gravy train is about to stop.

“With Samuel Ogbuku as the managing Director of the Niger Delta Development commission NDDC, the good people of the Niger Delta region are very hopeful and happy because he has rekindled our hopes and aspirations for the needed development of the Niger Delta region.

“The Niger Delta Elders, Royal Fathers, Youth groups, Ex Agitators and the good people of the Niger Delta are for once so happy and comfortable with the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu led administration for allowing Mr Samuel Ogbuku to remain as the managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission NDDC.

“The so called faceless EX Agitators just succeeded in exposing themselves and their pay masters as the true enemies of the development of the Niger Delta region.”