Igbinedion laments accidents, deaths in Ovia River urges FG’s attention

Omosede Igbinedion

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – A former member of the House of Representatives who represented Ovia Federal Constituency of Edo State, Hon Omosede Igbinedion has lamented the incessant cases of accidents at the bridge in Ovia River that has claimed several lives.



The latest of such incidents is the plunging into the river on Monday of a vehicle with its occupants while several other people sustained injuries and several vehicles were destroyed.



The Monday incident came five days after 11 people lost their lives when a truck rammed into vehicles that had slowed down to cross the bridge.



In a statement by Omosede Igbinedion who is the daughter of the Esama of Benin, Chief Gabriel Igbinedion in a statement in Benin City on Tuesday, she commiserated with the victims and the families of the bereaved in the accidents.



She said that the accident could be averted if the bad spot on the road was fixed and called on relevant authorities to urgently fix the road to avoid future occurrences.



According to the statement, “The lives of every Edolite matter and same for the lives of every Nigerian and other people using that road. There is a need for all stakeholders to do the needful for the betterment of our people.



“I am using this medium to call on all relevant authorities to give urgent attention to all failing roads and other infrastructures by relevant authorities to make life comfortable for the citizenry.



“I prayed for the souls of the departed to rest in peace and wish the surviving victims of the accident speedy recovery.”