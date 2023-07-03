Ifeanyi Ubah moves to end Monday sit-at-home in his constituency

By Anayo Okoli

SENATOR Ifeanyi Ubah representing Anambra South Senatorial District at the National Assembly has moved to end Monday sit-at-home in his constituency soon, saying the illegal exercise has caused much damages and plains to Ndigbo.

Ubah lamented the adverse effect the exercise has so far inflicted on the economic value of Ndigbo, insisting that it has to be stopped.

He spoke while addressing over 2000 vigilante operatives from the four quarters of Nnewi, comprising Otolo, Uruagu, Umudim and Nnewi-Ichi, at the Ifeanyi Ubah International stadium, Nnewi, where he inaugurated security gadgets procured to ensure adequate security for the entire Nnewi community and environ.

Senator Ubah said the vigilante would move into action to protect the people and their businesses to enable them to move out and do their businesses freely on Mondays. He directed them to commence work today.

While beefing up security, Ubah said he is also working hard to see that Nnamdi Kanu is freed from detention.

“I am sure he will come out from detention sooner than later. We in the 10th National Assembly are going to give Kanu’s case a new legislative option to facilitate his freedom and I have even personally initiated a move towards that direction”, he promised.

On the incessant pronouncement by Finland based Simon Ekpa, Ubah said: “Simon Ekpa has mentioned my name 17 times. He is from Ebonyi state, nationalized in Finland where is is currently contesting for a councilorship seat and he has the effrontery to dictate to us to be sitting at home on Mondays here in Igbo land”.

“We will forgive Simon Ekpa for the injuries he has afflicted to us so far but if he continues, we will deal with him furiously.

“He should leave Anambra state alone and focus on his Finland base where he is contesting his councilorship seat. To be forewarned is to be forearmed”.

Ubah therefore charged the vigilante operatives to beef up security around all the major markets in Nnewi and ensure that traders and their goods are given adequate protection from the so called unknown gunmen to stamp out the cankerworm known as sit-at-home.

He mentioned CCTV cameras, patrol vans, motorcycles, walkie talkies, wooden osisi agaga from Nnewi evil forests, as some of the gadgets procured for the vigilante operatives through the initiative of Nnewi Concerned Citizens.