If people like us can be in the limelight, anybody can – Ibe Boco

By Ayo Onikoyi

Chairman of Bovibes Group of Companies, Chief Ibe Boco, has described himself as a “child of experience” whose giving back to society is in appreciation of what he went through when no one gave him a chance.

Giving an account of his humble beginning, the Bovibes boss, in a chat with Potpourri at the grand opening of ‘The Bucks Night Club’ Ajah Lagos said, “Like everyone else, nobody gave us a chance, but I strongly believe that if people like us can be in the limelight, trust me, anybody can be in the limelight.

Asked why nightclubbing is among his business chain, he said, “We live in an environment where a lot of people have to drive so far to find comfort at night, so we thought it wouldn’t be a bad idea to create a place where they can have fun without going as far as Ikeja, VI, or Lekki to have fun.

“Basically, we are not competing with anybody, we just want to create a place where everybody can have fun. The concept we are bringing to the table is different, and the feel is different.

“So, we are not trying to outrun anybody; we just want to make sure that our customers are satisfied. We do our best to make sure customers get the best service. Others may give you what you want; we are determined to give you what you want in the way you want it. So we are very attentive to what the customers want. We are basically concerned with customers’ satisfaction and quality.”