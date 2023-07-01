If a man can spread love he must spread money too, Actress Nazo Ekezie slams Davido over pregnancy drama

By Benjamin Njoku

Beautiful and curvy actress Nazo Ekezie has waded into the ongoing pregnancy drama between Davido and his US-based lover, Anita Brown, advising the latter to open her eyes and demand monetry compensation with her full chest.

The well-endowed actress said she was tired of women claiming independence after being impregnated by a married man. Ekezie expressed her feelings in an Instagram post, saying, “if a man can spread sperm he must spread money too.”

According to her, “This should be the law. I’m tired of reading about pregnancy on the internet. I’m more tired of women claiming independence after getting pregnant by a married man. Nne open ya mouth and ask for money with your full chest. What’s all these talks about? I’m not trying to ruin their marriage, you are pregnant dear, marriage is ruined already,”she wrote.

The gorgeous looking actress is known for making utterances that ring bells. In one of her interviews, the actress declared that she does not fancy being with a man who is poor.