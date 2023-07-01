IDP: Climate change destroying lives, devt – Kalu, Reps deputy speaker

Kalu

…says 10th NASS commited to addressing challenge

By Levinus Nwabughiogu, Abuja

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Kalu has decried the negative effects of the climate change on human existence and development, saying it was destroying lives.

Kalu raised the alarm in a statement he personally signed and made available to Vanguard in Abuja on Saturday to mark this year’s International Day of Parliamentarism celebrated June 30 of every year.

The International Day of Parliamentarism was established in 2018 through a United Nations General Assembly Resolution (A/RES/72/278) for all Member States, national parliaments, organizations of the United Nations system and other relevant international organizations, civil society, including non-governmental organizations, and all other relevant stakeholders to observe and to promote its awareness.

Kalu however said that the 10th National Assembly will accord climate change issues the deserved priority as the parliament got underway.

He said: “On this special day, I join all parliamentarians all over the world to mark this 2023 International Day of Parliamentarism.

“This special day is a time to review the progress that parliaments have made in achieving some key goals, carrying out self-assessments, working to include more women and youth as members of Parliament, and adapting to new technologies.

“For 2023 International Day of Parliamentarism, the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) had chosen a campaign theme of ‘Parliaments for the Planet’ to mobilise parliaments and parliamentarians to act on the climate emergency.

“Climate action begins at home. Parliaments and those who work in them can take concrete steps to reduce their carbon footprint, both as institutions and individuals. By adopting greener policies and embracing a culture of sustainability, parliaments and parliamentarians can help address the climate crisis and pave the way for stronger climate action. Climate change is killing people and destroying lives, development, peace and security all over the world.

“I acknowledge the effort put together by OrderPaper in partnership with other civil society groups to commemorate the day which would focus the 10th National Assembly to encourage us to step up actions, including appropriation and oversight, to ensure full implementation of the Climate Change Act, 2021 and also explore sustainable channels for citizen engagement and public participation in the implementation of the Climate Change Act.

“As a newly inaugurated 10th National Assembly, I can assure all concerned that as we settle down to work, especially as we develop the Legislative Agenda of each House of the National Assembly, climate change issues will be accorded the deserved priority. Our Parliament promises to lead by example. We shall prioritize the greening of our parliament, greening the way we work, and we will lead and foster a culture of sustainable change”.