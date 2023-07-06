‘Idan has landed’ – Tinubu joins Meta social media platform, Threads

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has joined the trending social media platform and Twitter rival, Threads.

In his first post on Threads, President Tinubu wrote, “My fellow Tailors, Idan has landed.”

Recall that Threads has recorded over 10 million sign ups after its launch.

Thread, owned by Meta and founded by Mark Zuckerber, launched after new strict measures were introduced by Elon Musk on Twitter.