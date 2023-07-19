‘I’d love to play for Barca’, says Joao Felix amid Spanish giants interest

By Ayobami Okerinde

Atletico Madrid and Portugal forward, Joao Felix has professed his love for Barcelona amid interest from the Spanish giants.

Felix spent the second part of last season on loan at Premier League side, Chelsea FC, after falling out of favor with Atletico Madrid’s coach, Diego Simeone.

“I’d love to play for Barca. Barcelona has always been my first choice and I’d love to join Barca. It was always my dream since I was a kid. If it happens, it will be a dream come true for me,” he said.

Following his statement, the Catalan giants are set to sign Felix in a loan-to-buy deal from Atletico Madrid.

Felix joined Atletico Madrid in 2019 for €126 million from Benfica and signed a 7-year contract.

The arrival of Mauricio Pochettino at Chelsea saw the Blues decide against signing him permanently.