ICT scholarship for Africans: SQI College of ICT empowers thousands of youths to unlock the future

In a world rapidly driven by technology, the importance of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) cannot be overstated.

As society becomes increasingly reliant on digital solutions, the demand for skilled ICT professionals continues to soar.

Recognizing the need to cultivate and nurture talent in this crucial field, a tech school, with its main campus located at Ogbomoso, Oyo Nigeria is currently empowering thousands of Africans through its annual scholarship program.

This edition currently marks the 13th edition of the program and is aimed at giving back to the community and community development.

As the Rector of SQI College of ICT shared with us, “The bedrock of any societal transformation begins with the youths. He mentioned that for Nigeria and Africa to become better, we must equip our youths with skills that can keep them from considering illegitimate businesses and at the same time be transformation agents to the society.“

The College has truly seen this happen with its alumni over the years who currently lead top tech organizations in the world in companies like Google, Microsoft and Interswitch to name a few. The alumni from this school are often tasked by the organizations they work with recruiting more people like them from where they came from. This is a testament to the caliber of tech citizens that the college is raising.

According to the rector, SQI scholarship program is designed to provide interested candidates a platform to excel in the field of ICT and this opportunity open to every individual between ages 13 to 35.

So far this year, over 4000 candidates have registered, many of which have taken the scholarship test, and received a scholarship offer to study an ICT course at any of our physical locations in Ogbomoso, Ibadan, Abeokuta or our online learning platform.

SQI scholarship program represents a significant investment in the future of the ICT industry. By providing financial support, mentorship, and invaluable learning opportunities, the college aims to empower aspiring students to unlock their full potential and become leaders in the rapidly evolving world of technology.

As the digital landscape continues to shape our lives, SQI scholarship program stands as a beacon of hope, opening doors and paving the way for tomorrow’s innovators to create a brighter future through the power of ICT.

If you desire to study and acquire in-demand tech skills that are being sought for in the market such as Software Engineering, Graphic and Product Design, Robotics, Cyber Security , Data Science and Analysis amongst others but do not have the resources to, this scholarship opportunity closing by 5th August, 2023 is for you.

You can register for free and partake of this by visiting https://edu.sqi.ng/scholarship.