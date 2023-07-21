IBEDC unveils initiative for easy bill payment for customers in Ibadan

By Adeola Badru

Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) has introduced a new payment format that enables electricity consumers within its franchise area to recharge their meters through transfer into their customers’ meter accounts.

The new system was introduced in partnership with i-Recharge, an electronic distribution outfit that provides financial services and platform for people to buy virtual products and services and make bill payments.

The Managing Director of IBEDC, Kingsley Achife, while shedding light on the new innovation during a Customers’ Forum at the company’s head office, at Ring Road, Ibadan, Oyo State on Thursday, described the launch of the product as a significant milestone.

He said: “Today, we gather here to celebrate a significant milestone in our journey towards delivering excellent customer service.”

“It is my great pleasure to stand before you as the Managing Director of Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company as we launch another payment aggregator platform called i-Recharge.”

“As we all know, customer service lies at the heart of our operations. It is the very foundation on which we build trust, reliability and satisfaction among our esteemed customers.”

“Since the assumption of our leadership, we have strived relentlessly to enhance our services, adapting to the evolving needs and expectations of our customers.”

“Today, with the introduction of i-Recharge, we mark yet another significant leap forward in our commitment to delivering excellence.”

“i-Recharge is more than just a payment aggregator platform; it is a testament to our dedication to providing convenient, efficient and hassle-free payment solutions for our customers.”

“This innovative platform aims to revolutionize the way our customers interact with us, making their lives easier and more convenient.”

“With i-Recharge, our customers can pay their bills with just one simple bank transfer because every meter has a permanent bank account number.”

“This platform offers a seamless and user-friendly experience, allowing customers to recharge their accounts, pay bills and manage their electricity consumption with just a few taps on their mobile devices.”

“It brings the power of technology to their fingertips, empowering them to take control of their energy usage and expenditures.”

According to him, this is a result of assiduous brainstorming sessions between the IBEDC and the i-Recharge teams to ensure that i-Recharge is user-friendly, secure and reliable.

In a bid to safeguard its customers’ information, Achife said that: “We have implemented robust security measures to protect their data and privacy, providing them with peace of mind as they engage with the platform.”

“Our journey does not end here, we must continuously strive to evolve, innovate and move into the future where our customers’ needs and aspirations are met with unmatched efficiency and care.”

In his remark, the Chief Executive Officer of i-Recharge Tech Innovations, Tomi Araromi, explained that the new initiative was a testament of its drive to simplify bill payment.

Araromi stressed: “We are here to talk about the smartest way to pay your electricity bill: One bank transfer.”

“At i-Recharge, we have distilled through most of the challenges associated with electricity bills payments and have come up with a patented ingenious solution that allows customers pay their electricity bill with just one bank transfer to their meter’s bank account.”

“With safety, convenience and accessibility at the heart of our innovation, we have mapped bank account numbers to all prepaid meters and postpaid accounts.”

“Payment made to this account numbers automatically triggers provision of the service being used by the associated customer. Value provision and other notification are sent via SMS and email.”

“What this means is that your electricity meter now have their own account number and can receive payments just like you receive payments in your own bank account.”

“Payments made to your meter’s unique and dedicated bank account number generates tokens in seconds or provides transaction receipt.

“This means you don’t have to expose your card details online or be internet savvy to purchase token.”

Mohammed Abubakar of i-Research demonstrated how the new platform works to the people at the forum.

Electricity consumers that witnessed the event expressed delight at the new payment plan, noting that it would enable the IBEDC to track its revenue generation.